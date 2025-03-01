Snoop Dogg’s family grows bigger with new addition

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, expressed deep gratitude after navigating a problematic pregnancy.

Turning over to Instagram on Friday, February 28, the Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker’s daughter, in a joint post with fiancé Wayne Deuce, announced the arrival of her baby girl three months before her expected date.

“The princess arrived at 6 months,” she captioned an adorable black-and-white snapshot featuring the newborn baby's little feet.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” Snoop’s only daughter refers to the premature birth of her first baby. “But no matter what God always shows me that He got me!”

“Baby girl came at 25 weeks today, and she’s the best!!,” the new mother gushed, adding, “Thank You God for getting me this far [grateful emoji].”

Cori, 25, wrapped her the caption of the delightful news with some hashtags, which include “#nicubaby” and “#25weeks.”