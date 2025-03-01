Academy Awards decision about ditching decades old tradition sparks controversy

Oscar heads let go old tradition set since 1940s

Academy Awards heads have decided to set aside one major tradition they have been following for decades for this year’s ceremony.

The big decision has not been well-received by the fans online as they immediately came forward to respond to the move.

The Oscar bosses have decided to scrap live performances and focus more on songwriter.

2025s big Award ceremony that is set to take place on Sunday March 2, will not feature the usual musical performances from the nominated artists.

CEO of Academy Awards Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang released a statement confirming that this year’s event will feature ‘powerful musical moments that connect film’s rich history to its bold and inspiring future’

They stated: “We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life.

“All of this, and more, will uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year’s nominees.”

The decision sparked an outrage on X, formerly known as Twitter, with people commenting: “Why does the Academy hate fun and happiness?”

Another wrote: “It seems like all tradition and routine are being thrown to the wind.”

A third user commented: “Why are we doing this?”

Oscars 2025 is expected to be opened by Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s magical performance.