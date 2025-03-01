Victoria, David Beckham enjoy ribbing at son Romeo’s expense

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, had a bit of fun at their son Romeo’s expense.

To support his 22-year-old son, who made a surprise appearance during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 28, the former soccer star posted a picture of Romeo walking the Versace runway on his Instagram stories.

"Proud of you mate," he captioned the photo, tagging along his son and Donatella Versace, the luxury fashion house and his beloved wife Victoria, 50.

But what caught the attention was Bruno Mars’ song Versace on the Floor, which the doting dad had opted to set in the background of his social media update.

The former Spice Girl reposted her husband’s Instagram story, making sure no one missed David’s playful addition to their second child’s latest feat.

"U have to turn on the sound for this one!!!!!" she added the text at the bottom of the photo.

Though David, 49, appeared to be expressing love for his son via the Grammy winner singer’s 2016 single, the fashion icon seemed to hint at a different meaning as Mars sings explicit lyrics in the song, which featured Zendaya as the female lead in its music video.