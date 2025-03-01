Gene Hackman, wife death investigation reveals concerning details

Gene Hackman and wife’s dead bodies point to curious evidence

Gene Hackman, and wife Betty Arakawa, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, but the time of deaths is still undetermined.

The Santa Fe County Sherriff, Adan Mendoza, revealed that even though the dead bodies were found on Wednesday, February 26th, the Oscar-winning actor and his wife could have been dead "up to a couple of weeks."

"Just based on their bodies and other evidence on the body, it appears several days and possibly up to a couple weeks," Sheriff Mendoza told the Today Show when asked about the alleged time of death.

Responding to a question about whether whether Hackman and his wife died simultaneously or one before the other, the sheriff replied, "I think that’s very difficult to determine. I think it’s going to be pretty close."

Among the evidence, there was an orange prescription bottle found near Hackman’s wife, which appeared to be spilling the pills out.

Talking about that piece of evidence, Sherriff shared, "That's obviously very important evidence at the scene. That information was collected . . . passed to the medical investigator to help them make a determination . . . yes, we're looking at that specifically, and other medications possibly in the residence . . . that is something of concern."

Hackman was found dead alongside his wife, and their dog in their home at Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday afternoon.