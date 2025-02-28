Prince Harry, Meghan’Markle's next move sarks speculation amid U.S. visa storm

A legal battle over Harry’s visa status has gripped headlines after The Heritage Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be on the verge of leaving the United States as legal scrutiny intensifies over the Duke’s visa records.

While deportation may not be on the cards, royal insiders suggest that if the couple were to relocate, the UK would be their last choice. Instead, whispers of a fresh start in Portugal or Canada are growing louder.

A legal battle over Harry’s visa status has gripped headlines after The Heritage Foundation challenged the transparency of his immigration records, citing his past drug admissions in Spare.

Though former President Donald Trump has dismissed the idea of deportation, speculation remains high about whether the couple will uproot once again.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams poured fuel on the fire, telling GB News: 'If Harry ever left the U.S., Britain wouldn’t be an option. The Royal Family wouldn’t want them here, and they wouldn’t want to return.'

With tensions still simmering between the Sussexes and the Firm, could Harry and Meghan be planning their next escape?

A secluded retreat in Portugal or a familiar refuge in Canada—where their royal exit first took shape—might be their next chapter.