Will Smith spills tea on 'First Love' after Jada Pinkett separation

Will Smith has recently spilled the tea on his single, First Love after Jada Pinkett Smith separation.

The I Am Legend actor, who was slammed by netizens for his “inappropriate performance with singer India Martinez” last week, took to Instagram Story and shared the real meaning behind his song in his video.

In the clip, Will took a dig at estranged wife Jada while reflecting on first love.

“So, first love theory. You know when you remember that first time you loved somebody and that kind of freedom and the reckless abandon and the wide openness before life happens,” said the 56-year-old.

The Oscar winner then asked, “How can we make our way back to that open space because with a closed heart there is no way to create that love that we desire.”

Will also cited a quote from American spiritual leader and guru Ram Dass, saying, “There is a Ram Dass quote ‘learning how to have an open heart in hell.’”

“There's a line that I love that is ‘Every heart will be broken, but what do we do with the pieces,’” concluded the King Richard actor.

Will and Jada, who tied the knot in 1997, had been living separately for seven years, starting in 2016, which was disclosed by the actress.

Earlier in January, a source spilled to PEOPLE that Will and Jada “are are living their own lives but haven't completely severed ties”.

“Call it what you want,” stated an insider.

Another source pointed out that the couple “are still together” but “have had separate homes for years”.

Meanwhile, Jada added that the marriage had left them “exhausted”.

“I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying,” added the author and actress.