Chris Pratt’s serious health crisis after unexpected encounter

Chris Pratt, stunning star from Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, is currently facing some unexpected health issues after a celebration with none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 45-year-old actor reportedly met with a serious lung infection shortly after a memorable event with the Hollywood icon.

While chatting with Claudia Winkleman on The Graham Norton Show, Pratt shared: "[Arnold] is a big cigar smoker – he's always smoking one on set, in his car, and in my living room.”

"When we have a baby, he shows up with a Cuban cigar. I have asthma so I should not ever smoke cigars, but I do because I feel pressure from Arnold Schwarzenegger,” he added.

The star went on saying: "So, every time I have a child, I have a cigar and about a week later I have a lung infection. It's a nice little ritual we have."

Pratt, who is all set to star in upcoming The Electric State, revealed that he only agreed to the role because of his wife Katherine’s push.

He expressed: "It is epic with truly stunning imagery.”

"I had wanted to turn it down because I'd just finished a busy season of work and had been away for a while.”

For the unversed, The Electric State, is set to go on Netflix in March, features Millie Bobby Brown and Chris alongside a star-studded cast, including Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci.