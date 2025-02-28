‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death announced

Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death revealed

Michelle Trachtenberg left fans in shock as she recently passed away.

The 39-year-old actress’ family denied autopsy after the sudden death, and her cause of death has been announced as “undetermined.”

The cause of death was reported by Fox News after the Gossip Girl star was found dead in her apartment in New York City on Wednesday, February 26th.

After the actress was found unconscious and unresponsive, her death was not considered suspicious, as police sources told ABC7 that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications in result.

Sources close to the actress shared that Trachtenberg had been "really, really down emotionally" throughout the past year, telling people close to her life that she was "struggling."

"She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling," the source told the outlet. "She was "pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues."