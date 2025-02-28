Meghan Markle excites fans with delightful news after King Charles decision

Meghan Markle has delighted fans with her latest announcement about her new project after sharing the behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram account.

The new post comes after her father-in-law King Charles sent an official invitation to US President Donald Trump for a state visit.

The Duchess of Sussex excited fans with her latest words, saying: "Thanks for my fellow Angeleno @chefroychoi! Had the best time having you on the show."

She continued: "Can't wait for all of you to see it! March 4th on @netflix."

The former Suits star is all excited for the launch of her new show "With Love, Meghan".

After Harry's flop 2024 sporting series about polo, Meghan is putting all her efforts to make it a success.

She even shared a clip, showing Meghan embracing crew members and dancing during the production of her new lifestyle programme.

The footage is particularly significant as the Duchess has faced multiple allegations that she has mistreated staff over the years.

In September, former employees told the Hollywood Reporter that Meghan was like a "dictator in high heels". In addition, back in 2021, Meghan was accused of bullying two PAs out of Kensington Palace.

In response, Meghan's team rejected the allegations as the "latest attack on her character", adding that the situation was particularly unfair, given that the Duchess had been the "target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."