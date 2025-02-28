Gene Hackman daughter’s statement gives new turn to mysterious death case

Gene Hackman’s daughter revealed shocking details about father's health during the days leading up to his mysterious death.

A day after The French Connection star was found dead with his wife Betsy Arakawa and their pet dog in their Santa Fe home, his daughter Leslie Hackman told Daily Mail that her dad was perfectly fine.

"Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition," she shared with the outlet on Thursday, February 27. "He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he continued to do that several times a week."

"So, he was in good health," the daughter emphasised. However, given his old age, the two-time winner’s death at 95 was not "terribly shocking" for his 58-year-old daughter.

According to People, County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed to the Santa Fe New Mexican that no foul play in the deaths of the couple has been indicated.

Later, a report claimed that they died of Carbon monoxide consumption. However, it was dismissed shortly.

While no cause of the death has been revealed, the officials asserted that no foul play has been determined.