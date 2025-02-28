Colleen Hoover focuses on new project amid Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively’s legal chaos

Colleen Hoover moves on amid Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively’s legal battle

Colleen Hoover is bringing her psychological thriller Verity to the big screen, with A-listers Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett on board.

The movie, currently in production, is based on Hoover's 2018 self-published novel of the same name.

Hathaway, 42, will play author Verity Crawford, while Hartnett, 46, will play her husband Jeremy.

Dakota Johnson will star as Lowen, a struggling writer who gets hired to finish Verity's successful series after a mysterious accident. Johnson will also executive produce the film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last August, Hoover expressed her excitement about the project, saying, "Right now, they're all just blurs in my head... But I’m so excited that this one’s finally starting to take off."

The movie follows Lowen as she uncovers dark family secrets while working for the Crawfords. As she becomes closer to Jeremy and his son Crew, Lowen must determine if Verity's writings are fiction or a warning from a deranged psychopath.

Verity will be directed by Michael Showalter, who previously worked with Hathaway on The Idea of You. The thriller is set to be released in theaters, but a premiere date has not been announced.