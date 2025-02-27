BTS V makes fans proud with new impressive feat

BTS V makes fans proud with impressive feat amid military services

Kim Taehyung, famously known as V from BTS, set social media on fire with impressive feat.

On Wednesday, February 26, the boyband star added another feather to his cap as he became the first Asain Act to garner over 14 million likes in 2025.

His new milestone marked a proud moment for the BTS ARMY, which made it possible after the Dynamite singer posted a series of photos on February 23 celebrating his promotion to sergeant.

“I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival.! It's D-107. The scary winter is over and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it! [a man bowing and male symbol emoji],” he captioned the post, which shows the impressive muscular physique of V, 29.

Fans went gaga over the new achievement. Though V turned off the comments section, his admirers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement and admiration for V.

“So proud of you Sergeant Kim Taehyung, I can’t wait for your return from MS,” one fan commented.

“Kim Taehyung, aka #v of #BTS is the master of surprises and beautiful music,” another gushed.

“Proud of you Sergeant Kim Taehung [Purple heart emoji],” a third admired.

While a fourth raved over V’s buffed transformation, “BTS fandom crying, barking, whining — all because of this buff Tae.”

In the first picture, the BTS sensation wears a brown shirt and military pants. He holds a beautiful flower to commemorate his military promotion. In other pictures, he is shown in different military gear.