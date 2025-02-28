Michelle Trachtenberg faced health issues ‘for a while’ before death: Sources

Michelle Trachtenberg sick before death

Michelle Trachtenberg’s death didn’t just happen.

The actress’ passing at age 39 has left fans and loved ones heartbroken, especially as new details emerge about her ongoing health struggles.

According to sources, the Gossip Girl actress had been dealing with various health issues for years—though the extent of her condition wasn’t fully understood.

“We all knew she was sick, but we didn’t realize how sick,” a source shared with Us Weekly.

“For a long while, she had back issues and then bone problems; she fell a few times.” Despite her struggles, the insider noted Trachtenberg’s lasting “significant cultural impact.”

Concerns about her well-being weren’t new, with the source adding that “every time” they spoke with her over the past decade, she mentioned something “wrong.”

Another insider shared that she split her time between New York and Los Angeles, often saying she was focusing on “taking care of herself.”

Her declining health became more noticeable to those around her.

“Something felt off,” another source recalled about their last encounter with her.

“You could sense something was going on when you saw her. She was really frail and had been sick for a while.”

Tragically, news broke on February 26 that Trachtenberg had been found unconscious in her Midtown West apartment in New York City. Authorities confirmed that her cause of death is “not yet apparent,” though foul play is not suspected. Multiple sources revealed she had undergone a liver transplant before her passing.

Following the heartbreaking news, her friend Amanda de Cadenet paid tribute to Trachtenberg, recalling their recent FaceTime call from the hospital.

“I will always remember you as the young vivacious woman I met when I took this photo of you … and seeing your face from the hospital bed when we FaceTimed recently, even though you did not look like you, your sweetness and humor were still alive,” de Cadenet wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so sad for you that the outcome was not a better one. Wishing you a peaceful transition sweet friend and may your spirit finally rest.”

As those who knew and loved Trachtenberg continue to mourn, her legacy as an actress and cherished friend lives on.