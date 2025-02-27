Kim Katrall pays tribute to 'Ice Princess' costar Michelle Trachtenberg

The 'Sex and the City' star worked with Trachtenberg on the 2005 film ‘Ice Princess’

Kim Cattrall is mourning the loss of her Ice Princess co-star Michelle Trachtenberg.

The Sex and the City alum paid tribute to the late actress on Wednesday, February 26, following news of her unexpected passing at age 39.

“Rest in peace sweet Michelle,” Cattrall, 68, wrote on Instagram alongside a broken heart emoji, sharing a photo of them from the 2005 figure skating film.

Trachtenberg — known for roles in Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Gossip Girl — starred as Casey Carlyle in Ice Princess, a brainy teen who merges her love of physics with her childhood passion for skating.

Cattrall played her tough but influential coach, Tina Harwood.

According to multiple reports, Trachtenberg was found unconscious in her New York City apartment on February 26.

ABC News later reported that her mother discovered her body.

Authorities stated that her cause of death is not yet apparent but is believed to be of natural causes, with no signs of foul play, per the Daily Mail.

The New York Post also noted that she had recently undergone a liver transplant.

Cattrall’s tribute joins a wave of condolences from Hollywood as fans and co-stars remember Trachtenberg’s legacy on screen.