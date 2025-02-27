Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39: Hollywood pays tribute to beloved actress

The entertainment industry is reeling from the sudden loss of actress Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Harriet the Spy.

Trachtenberg, 39, was found unconscious in her Midtown West apartment in New York City on Wednesday, February 26.

"It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away," her rep told Us Weekly in a statement. "The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time."

While the cause of her death is not yet apparent, the incident is not believed to be suspicious.

Trachtenberg's passing comes just a year after she responded to social media comments questioning her appearance. "Explain to me how I look sick," she wrote in response to one follower in January 2024. "Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

In a separate Instagram post that month, Trachtenberg wrote, "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

Trachtenberg's Hollywood career began as a child star in the 1996 movie Harriet the Spy. She went on to join the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers and became a fan favorite on Gossip Girl as Georgina Sparks.

Celebrities are paying tribute to Trachtenberg on social media, sharing fond memories and condolences.

Rosie O'Donnell said, "Heartbreaking... I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."

Melissa Gilbert wrote, "Oh Michy...and we lived so close to one another... My heart aches for your family and all those who loved you so... @michelletrachtenberg #ripsweetgirl."

Ed Westwick, Trachtenberg's Gossip Girl co-star, shared a photo of the actress and wrote, "So sad to hear of the passing of @MichelleTrachtenberg. Sending prayers."

David Boreanaz, who worked with Trachtenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, said, "So very sad... horrible news. R.I.P. and prayers to her and her family."

Kim Cattrall shared a photo of Trachtenberg from their time filming the 2005 Disney movie Ice Princess and wrote, "Rest in peace sweet Michelle."

Melissa Joan Hart remembered Trachtenberg's guest appearance on Clarissa Explains It All and wrote, "I'm heartbroken to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg!! So young, so talented and so sweet!"

James Marsters, who played Spike on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, shared a heartfelt tribute, saying, "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul... Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person."

Kenan Thompson shared a throwback clip from the 1999 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and wrote, "Our first Nick movie star has departed us!! She was my friend and now she rests!! Check on your people!!!"

Chace Crawford, Trachtenberg's Gossip Girl co-star, remembered her as "one of a kind... She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic."

Kate Beckinsale shared a photo of herself and Trachtenberg and wrote, "What a terrible shock and loss, my God... My heart aches for your mama. Fly safe little bird."

Blake Lively, who starred alongside Trachtenberg on Gossip Girl, shared a heartfelt tribute, saying, "This is the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity... Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong..."