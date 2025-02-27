Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle’s valentine’s tribute

Prince Harry has opened up about his deep connection to the Invictus Games and shared his heartfelt appreciation for Meghan Markle’s unwavering support.



In a recent interview to Us Weekly, the Duke of Sussex reflected on their time at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada, where the couple spent four days together before Meghan returned to California to be with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry recalled a tense moment from the 2018 Sydney Games when an enthusiastic fan unexpectedly gave him a tight embrace.

'My genuine concern was that he might try the same with my wife, who was pregnant at the time!' he shared. At the time, Meghan was expecting their firstborn, Archie, who arrived in May 2019, followed by their daughter, Lilibet, in June 2021.

Speaking fondly of Meghan’s long-standing involvement with the Games, Harry emphasised her commitment: "She has been a part of this community since shortly after the Orlando Games in 2016 and has loved every minute of it."

Following their return home, Meghan marked Valentine’s Day with a touching Instagram tribute to Harry, sharing a black-and-white photo of them together. When asked about the post, Harry warmly responded, 'Yes, the Instagram shout-out was very sweet and much appreciated!'



Looking ahead, the Duke expressed his excitement about the 2027 Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham. 'Birmingham holds deep emotional significance for us,' he remarked, acknowledging its historic role in supporting injured veterans.

As the couple continues to navigate their public and private lives, their dedication to the Invictus Games remains a key part of their shared mission.