Paul McCartney reflects on 70s band Wings in a new book

Paul McCartney has recently shared his experience of working in 70s band Wings in his upcoming book.

Paul, who co-authored Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, has been edited by the prize-winning historian Ted Widmer where the musician talked about the band and how they created some of the biggest songs of the 1970s, including Mull of Kintyre and Jet.

The book also addressed the impact of The Beatles’ breakup on music industry and his time in Wings. It also included interviews with Paul and other key band members, like co-founders Linda McCartney and Denny Laine.

In a press statement shared via Independent, Paul said, “I’m so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book. Starting from scratch after The Beatles felt crazy at times.”

“There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision,” continued the musician in a statement.

However, Paul noted that as “we got better I thought, ‘OK this is really good.’ We proved Wings could be a really good band”.

“To play to huge audiences in the same way The Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run will be released on November 4, 2025.