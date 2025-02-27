Taylor Lautner supports Selena Gomez amid body-shaming trolls

Taylor Lautner supports Selena Gomez

Taylor Lautner sides with Selena Gomez.

The Twilight star recently came to the Only Murders in the Building actress’ defense after trolls criticized her appearance at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Lautner shared a side-by-side comparison of Selena at the 2024 and 2025 awards show, along with the harsh comments people had made.

One remark on the 2024 photo read, "Oh she big big," while another on the 2025 picture claimed, "She looked better thicc."

Lautner didn’t hold back in calling out the cruelty.

“It's a cruel world full of hate out there,” he wrote over the image in his Instagram Story on Feb. 26.

“You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience, it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters. And it sure isn't the shape, color, or appearance of your body.”

The actor, who has been open about his own struggles with body image following his Twilight fame, reminded everyone to be kinder.

“Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out... and to be a little nicer.”

To top it all off, Lautner paired his message with Gomez’s own song, Who Says, the 2011 anthem about self-acceptance, featuring lyrics like, "I'm no beauty queen, I'm just beautiful me," and "Who says, who says you're not perfect?"

Clearly, the message couldn’t be more fitting.

And Lautner—who once dated Selena’s best friend, Taylor Swift—isn’t the only one speaking up for her. The conversation around Selena’s weight has sparked wider discussion, especially following a Feb. 25 Glamour op-ed titled It’s Okay to Feel Hurt When Celebrities Lose Weight—but Let’s Unpack It.

The article, which commented on Selena’s "visibly slimmer" look at the 2025 SAG Awards, drew criticism on The View.

Hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin questioned its message, with Hostin pointing out, "You don't know what's going on in that person's life."

Selena, 32, has been open about her lupus diagnosis since 2015 and has spoken candidly about the way her condition affects her weight.

Now, with friends like Lautner and others stepping up to drown out the negativity, it’s clear that Selena isn’t facing the trolls alone.