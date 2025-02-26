Drake leaves fans upset with latest heartbreaking news

Drake is currently busy with his seventh music tour

Aubrey Drake Graham, professionally known as Drake has shared a major news leaving fans concerned.

One Dance singer was scheduled to perform two shows in Australia’s Brisbane and Sydney on March 4 and March 7 along with two closing shows in Auckland, New Zealand on March 15 and 16.

But ahead of the shows, news came out that the gigs have been cancelled.

the 38-year-old rapper has confirmed that his four shows belonging to his Anita Mix tour have been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

His representatives, in a statement, confirmed the update, while also claiming that they are working on rearranging the cancelled shows.

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows”, the reps said.

Meanwhile, they also informed the concerned fans that, “All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates”

“Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale”, Drake’s team informed Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

The team also apologized for the inconvenience and promised to share the rescheduled dates as soon as possible.

God’s Plan vocalist kickstarted his Anita Mix tour on February 4.