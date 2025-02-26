Liam Payne death investigation: 3 of 5 people cleared of charges, appeal pending

Liam Payne’s friend and two hotel employees have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the singer’s tragic death.
However, prosecutors say they are “evaluating appeals” in their first public statement since the ruling, per The Mirror.
The Rolling Stone and BBC reported last week that Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Court dropped the manslaughter charges against Roger Nores, a friend of the One Direction star, as well as hotel employees Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi.
“Glad this is finally over,” Nores told Rolling Stone. “I’m happy I’m now going to be able to travel to the UK and say goodbye to my friend.”
The charges against Martin and Grassi stemmed from their roles as security and hotel staff, with claims that they failed to intervene when Payne, heavily intoxicated, was taken to his room. The court found no evidence of reckless behaviour.
Meanwhile, two men accused of supplying Payne with drugs remain in custody, awaiting trial.
Payne, 31, died on October 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires after falling from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel balcony. His death was ruled as “polytrauma,” caused by multiple injuries from the fall.
Camilla secretly decides to make a switch as it goes unnoticed by the public
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on playing Britney Spears rumours
James Gunn discusses the challenges of unifying the DC brand
‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón received Best Actress nomination for her titular role in Netflix film
Jennifer Love Hewitt makes return to 'highly-anticipated' franchise, confirms director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
Queen Mary of Denmark seemingly honours much-adored British royal Princess Kate