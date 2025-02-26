Kate Middleton takes decisive step to strengthen Prince William marriage

Princess Kate takes decisive step to strengthen Prince William marriage

Kate Middleton sent a clear message to the world about her priorities after she survived cancer.

Closer magazine reported that the Princess of Wales decided to step back in order to strengthen her marriage with Prince William amid the growing pressure on Catherine to always make pitch-perfect public appearances.

An insider said, "Kate’s in a very different headspace since her cancer battle and is keen to have the pressure taken off her."

Catherine's "priorities have very much changed and while she loves being front and centre of royal duty, she’s keen to loosen the reins and take off the intense pressure of maintaining this flawless image," shared the source.

The real reason behind the mother-of-three's decisive step to let the future King 'shine' is because she hopes her decision "helps relieve any underlying power struggle between her and William which will strengthen their marriage."

Moreover, Princess Catherine reportedly believes that her move to slow down "will also have many personal benefits too as she prioritises her mental health and takes time to redefine her own identity."

It is important to note that Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. After undergoing preventative chemotherapy, the future Queen survived her battle against the flat disease.

King Charles' beloved daughter-in-law is currently in remission from cancer and has been gradually marking a comeback to the royal fold.