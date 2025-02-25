Mindy Kaling debuts baby girl on social media on 1st birthday

The 'Midy Project' star is notoriously private about her life and hasn't even shared her kids' father's identity

Mindy Kaling’s youngest daughter, Anne, just made her social media debut for a very special occasion.

The Mindy Project star, 45, shared the first photo of her toddler celebrating her first birthday on February 24.

Kaling is notoriously private about her life and hasn’t even revealed the identity of her kids’ father. However, the mom of three marked the milestone occasion with a sweet photo of Anne posted to her Instagram stories alongside a simple “Happy Birthday” sticker.

In the image, Anne looks away from the camera while holding a plush lion, with two balloons floating behind her.

Kaling, who is also mom to daughter Katherine, 7, and son Spencer, 4, has been open about her experiences as a single mother.

In a February 2024 interview with WSJ Magazine, the Never Have I Ever creator reflected on how motherhood has shaped her. “It’s really rewarding, being a mom and spending time with these two people who look like me,” she said. “I love them, and they’re so funny.”

But parenting as the sole provider comes with its challenges.

“I’m the breadwinner in the house… There’s a lot of panic that comes with that, the buck stops with me,” she admitted.