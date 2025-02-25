Tom Cruise to bid farewell to ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise?

'Mission: Impossible 8' to reunite Tom with Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames

Action star Tom Cruise has been running the Mission: Impossible franchise for decades.

At present, the 62-year-old is focused on releasing the second part of the eighth sequel titled, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The title has been leaving fans curious if the director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom will be putting an end to the story of Ethan Hunt.

Both have, however, not directly addressed the matter, but in a recent interview the Top Gun actor has spilled some insight.

In conversation with Empire magazine, Cruise was asked if he would be winding up the character of IMF agent Hunt, to which he replied, "You gotta see the movie.”

“It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience”, continued Tom.

Prior to this, McQuarrie, who has been working on the films since 2015 Rouge Nation, dropped hints saying that The Final Reckoning might be the end to the story.

He told the publication, “I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc,”

“I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate”, the director said.

Backed by Paramount Pictures, Cruise starrer is set to release globally on May 21, 2025.