King Charles hit with fresh blow after new surprising announcement

King Charles III has been dealt with fresh blow after a new surprising details revealed amid ongoing crisis within the family.

The 76-year-old monarch might be in shock as the shortlist of teams competing to design a national memorial to the late Queen Elizabet II has been unveiled.

Norman Foster, architect who was once highly critical of King Charles, is one of the finalists to design the late Queen's memorial, in a special tribute to the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

The King has not been involved in the shortlisting process, which is said to have attracted a wide range of “excellent creative talent” from across the UK and internationally.

They include Norman Foster, of Foster + Partners, responsible for the Gherkin in London, who was one of a several architects who publicly criticised the then Prince of Wales over his alleged lobbying and for using his “privileged position” to “skew the course” of planning of the former Chelsea barracks redevelopment.

The shortlisted teams have been asked to create a masterplan that celebrates Elizabeth II’s “extraordinary life of service” and also provides a space for pause and reflection.

However, it's being claimed that the monarch must swallow a bitter pill, as he's also determined not to let it affect the process of honoring his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.