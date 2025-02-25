'Demanding' Meghan Markle 'dropped' by top talent agency WME: Report

Meghan is preparing to launch her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' next week

Hollywood is buzzing with claims that Meghan Markle has been dropped by top talent agency WME.

According to Page Six, multiple sources say the agency quietly cut ties with the Duchess of Sussex, citing her as “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.”

However, WME denies the split, stating, “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell.”

Despite the agency’s insistence, insiders claim Markle, 43, hasn’t met with powerhouse agent Ari Emanuel since January 2023. While she has reportedly maintained contact with her day-to-day team, sources allege a heated exchange in early 2024 may have contributed to tensions.

“She demanded a meeting and expected decks and plans,” an insider said, though it’s unclear whether this was for herself or Archewell. The dispute reportedly led Emanuel to walk away.

Markle signed with WME in April 2023, with top agents Brad Slater and Jill Smoller — who represent Dwayne Johnson and Serena Williams — handling her career. Now, some sources suggest WME is only involved in select Archewell projects, not her personal business.

The timing of the speculation is notable, as Markle prepares to launch her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, next week.