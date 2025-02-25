Chris Pratt supported by family at 'The Electric State' premiere

Chris Pratt was joined by his greatest support system during the premiere of his new film, The Electric State.

His wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, attended the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Monday, February 24, and graced the red carpet with him.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor was happy when his wife accompanied him to the premiere of his Netflix movie. He was dressed in a spring-ready grey suit and a matching T-shirt for the occasion.

He looked dapper in white dress shoes and accessorised the apparel with a grey pocket handkerchief.

Meanwhile, his wife, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, looks stunning in a flowy black tube top and dress with white floral embellishments.

She paired the look with white high heels and silver jewellery to accessorise.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger weren't the only husband-and-wife pair who attended the event. His co-star Millie Bobby Brown was also joined by her husband, Jake Bongiovi, son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovie.