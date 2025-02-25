‘Emelia Perez’ star Karla Sofia Gascon gives befitting response to backlash

‘Emelia Perez’ star Karla Sofia Gascon receives good news ahead of Oscars 2025

Karla Sofia Gascon is set to attend the Oscars to enjoy her historic nomination despite being caught up in controversy.

Deadline reported on Monday, February 24, that the Emelia Perez star, nominated for Best Actress, will be at the star-studded ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday with Netflix covering the expenses

Gascon’s Oscars nomination is a significant milestone as she became the first openly trans actor to receive the nod.

However, her excitement was short-lived as it was dampened by a recent controversy surrounding resurfaced tweets from 2020 and 2021.

The social media post raised eyebrows because Gascon made offensive remarks about Muslims, George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Despite the actress repeatedly apologising, the backlash intensified, leading Netflix to distance itself from her, exclude her from the film’s promotional campaigns, and step back from covering her awards-season appearances.

The film’s creative team also distanced itself from the actress.

However, things seem to be softening for Gascon as she will be attending the Oscars, and director Jacques Audiard mentioned her following a win at the BAFTAs.

Although all Oscar nominees receive a ticket to the event, Gascón’s attendance was uncertain until now.

With the confirmation of her presence, fans can look forward to seeing her at the prestigious ceremony.