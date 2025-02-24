Buckingham Palace issues first statement after former aide's claims about William, Harry

Royal family issues first statement after Prince William's former aide's claims

Buckingham Palace has released a new video with powerful statement after a former royal aide made shocking claims about the Prince Harry and Prince William.

King Charles III's office issued the statement hours after a former royal aide claimed that William and Harry 'still have bad blood' as duke faces 'indirect attack.'

Jason Knauf, on Australia 60 minutes, broke his silence on the two royal brothrs' relationship, saying: William and Harry remain "at war with one another".

The 76-year-old monarch's stunning new video, showing of the King visiting to Staffordshire to celebrate the 80th anniversary of JCB, was shared on the royal family's social media accounts.

The Palace wrote alongside the video: "The King visits @jcbmachines World Headquarters in Rocester as they celebrate 80 years!"

The statement continued: "Founded in 1945, JCB remains a family business, employing 7,500 people across the UK. The King toured the factory floor, meeting apprentices, long-serving employees, and their families.

"His Majesty also met Ken Harrison, aged 100, the last known survivor of the original backhoe production team from 1953. In the Innovation Centre, The King explored JCB’s innovative hydrogen-powered machine, developed by a team of 150."

In the video, King Charles can be seen all excited and in good spirits as he grinned while pulling a pint during a visit to the family-run Tower Brewery in Burton upon Trent, a Staffordshire town that produces as much as a quarter of the country’s beer.

Charles also cracked a joke before sampling the pint of Gone for a Burton, a traditional mid-strength beer which is one of the brewery's popular special brands.

Owner John Mills, who poured a pint beside the monarch, said: “Are you going to have a slurp of that, Sir?”

The King chuckled, noting that if not, he was “in the wrong place.” Holding up his glass, he said: “To your very good health,” before taking a sip.