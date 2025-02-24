Prince Harry in trouble again after major announcement

King Charles III's younger son's suffering does not seem to end in the near future as Prince Harry has received another bad news after his successful Invictus Games event in Canada.

As per a new report, The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will release parts of Prince Harry’s immigration records with some redaction amid ongoing lawsuit over allegations he lied about drug use.

It comes after federal Judge Carl Nichols ordered the agency to provide the court with a redacted version of Harry’s file for review with the ultimate goal of making the records public, according to a New York Post report.

The Heritage Foundation sued DHS in an attempt to get the Duke of Sussex's record released, hoping to find out if Meghan's husband failed to disclose his former drug use on his immigration application.

The agency, in a DHS filing to the court, said it could turn over "items 1-3" of Harry’s records with some redactions, but would not release "item 4."

However, it's unclear what information the items DHS is set to release will contain.

Earlier this month, Nichols said at the hearing that he wanted the records to be disclosed "in stages" in order to prevent violating U.S. privacy laws.

According to reports. the department will have until March 6 to provide the redacted version of the records for the judge’s review.

"Transparency" is important when it comes to how immigration cases are handled, said Nile Gardiner.