Florence Pugh gears up to star in ‘James Bond’ spin-off series

Florence Pugh is reportedly set to step in to a major role in the James Bond spin-off series as Amazon takeovers the franchise creative control.

According to the DailyMail, the We Live in Time actress has been rumoured to play Miss Moneypenny.

A TV insider said: "Depending on your point of view, having the story of such a loved character played by a top British actress is either a dream combination or a nightmare."

Miss Moneypenny was most recently played by Naomie Harris in No Time to Die alongside Daniel Craig.

According to reports, the Amazon series could be based on the books, called The Moneypenny Diaries, which is set in the 1950s and 1960s.

Before Harris, previously the role of Miss Moneypenny was taken up by actresses Lois Maxwell, Caroline Bliss, Samantha Bond.

The outlet also reports that the hand over happened after the long-time producer Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the daughter and stepson of Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli, who launched the film franchise in 1962, stepped away earlier this week.

In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Florence Pugh addressed the takeover of Bond franchise by Amazon MGM Studios, saying, "I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them."