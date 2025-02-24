Prince William ex-aide gives new details on Meghan Markle bullying claims

Meghan Markle was once accused by Jason Knauf, the former royal aide, of bullying junior staff members.

The commentator has broken his silence on the controversy.

In a recent documentary, Where There's A Will, which aired on 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf stood by his allegations, stating that he "wouldn't change anything" and has "no regrets" about speaking out.

The bullying allegations against Meghan first surfaced in 2018 when Knauf sent an internal email highlighting concerns about her treatment of staff.

The Duchess of Sussex has since denied the allegations, branding them a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

In the documentary, Knauf reflected on the aftermath of the email leak and the intense media scrutiny that followed.

"I think it's tough, but it's probably quite good," he said.

"You know someone who has been helping other people through how to deal with the public eye. You probably had to take your own medicine sometimes."

He emphasised that he had no regrets about his actions, stating, "You can't choose just to take the fun stuff in any job, and that applies to the prince and princess too. So, I wouldn't change anything."

Interestingly, Knauf also shared that he had "great times" working with Meghan and Harry before the controversy, describing their 2018 Windsor wedding as a "magical experience."