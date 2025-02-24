SAG Awards 2025: Jonathan Bailey's unexpected silence despite three nods

Jonathan Bailey did not 2025 SAG Awards

Jonathan Bailey skipped the 2025 SAG Awards held on Sunday, February 23rd, despite receiving couple of nominations.

The real reason of his absence was most likely due to his current role as Richard II at the Bridge Theatre in London and, therefore, was not able to attend the ceremony.

While preparing for the role, Bailey told the BBC he took inspiration from Succession's Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children.

"I channelled many Roys," he said. "[Richard II] explores inherited power in a very similar way to Succession but also expands on it and takes it to a new level."

Bailey, who began his career in the West End, also shared that returning to stage makes him "so happy" as he's able to "inspire a new generation of young people coming to the theatre."

Although he missed the award show, many of his co-stars from both the Wicked and Bridgerton attended the event, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

Bailey was nominated in the category for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Wicked, outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for Wicked and outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for Bridgerton.