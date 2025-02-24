Kate Middleton approves Prince William big decision despite Charlotte's plea

Princess Kate's surprise reaction to Prince William's beard look was finally made public by a former royal aide.

The Princess of Wales approved her husband's decision despite dislikeness from their daughter Princess Charlotte.

While sharing rare details about his time at the Palace with the Prince and Princess, Jason Knauf revealed the future Queen's opinion over William's new look.

During a special episode of 60 Minutes Australia, he said, "I love it. I think it's great. But I've talked to him about it or tried to talk to him about it. He's like, 'It's here. I have a beard. No further conversation.'"

Speaking of Princess Kate's take on William's newly grown facial hair, Jason added,d "If she didn't like it, it wouldn't be there. I could tell you that!"

It is important to note that the Prince of Wales debuted his beard look in November 2024, leaving the royal fans in big shock.

However, during his royal visit to South Africa, William revealed his only daughter Princess Charlotte was in "tears" after seeing her dad.

"Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears the first time I grew a beard, so I had to shave it off. And then I grew it back," the Prince recalled.