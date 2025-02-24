King Charles finally greenlights Prince Harry after Duke's statement

King Charles finally greenlights Prince Harry with latest announcement

King Charles III has hinted at forgiving and forgetting Prince Harry's alleged past mistakes as he appears recognising the Duke's admirable works with his recent gestures.

The 76-year-old sparked reconciliation speculation with his youngest son Harry after publicly marking his milestone 40th birthday in September 2024.

Kensington Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales's office, also reposted Harry's picture which was originally shared by the royal family's social media accounts.

The most recently the King has sent a clear message of support to Harry, who has been estranged to the royal family since relocating to the US after saying goodbye to the royal job in 2020.

Last week, the King visited to the Centre for Injury Studies at Imperial College London to hailed surgeons helping injured soldiers and civilians in Ukraine.

During the trip, which coincided with the Duke's Invictus Games event in Vancouver, was "full of admiration" for the surgeons working at a rehabilitation site for injured soldiers and civilians in the war-torn country.

Harry's dad was reunited with David Henson MBE, a British Paralympian, who the King first met ahead of the inaugural Invictus Games held in London in September 2014.

The King said: "I am so glad that Imperial College is able to have this obviously very effective relationship with Unbroken.

Sending his kindest thoughts and wishes to all the team, the monarch said: "I’m full of admiration for what they try to do there."

Earlier, he visited Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he had the opportunity to see the incredible work of the Huddle Project Programme, met some very special NFL and Spurs guests, and even got a football in his hand and enjoyed some sporting moments.

These all activities also highlighted Harry's international sporting event, which the Duke founded for wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans.

Harry recently said "I know the UK is looking forward to having the Games back to where it started."

The Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham in July 2027, after the city's bid was selected from among seven competing cities worldwide.



