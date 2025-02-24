King Charles to finally invite key guest from US at royal palace

King Charles, who was reportedly going to make a visit to the US, will now be hosting a special guest at one of the royal palaces.

Despite the controversies surrounding the key figure, reports have claimed that Charles will be expected to extend the unique offer to not just invite them for a visit but also to bestow the honour of staying at the royal palace.

According to a senior government source, US President Donald Trump will be invited to the UK as PM Keir Starmer travels to the US this week.

The official told The Sun that “Balmoral would be the obvious choice” for the president given his Scottish roots.

The move comes after reports claimed that the King and Queen Camilla will be deployed on their biggest tour this year for a “charm offensive”.

Meanwhile, a Whitehall insider said that Trump has “already been to Windsor and Buckingham Palace, so Balmoral is being talked about”.

He added, “Everyone knows he loves Scotland and it’s near his golf course.”

Trump has not made an effort to hide his dislike for the monarch’s estranged son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle concerning his US visa application, received insulting remarks from the political figure, as he commented on his possible deportation.

Prince Harry and Meghan have chosen to stay away from expressly giving remarks. The pair is continuing to focus on their work on their charities and businesses.

The pair’s Archewell Foundation made a delightful announcement as they honoured this year’s recipient of the NAACP awards, Dr Alondra Nelson, for her work in science technology, medicine, and social inequality.