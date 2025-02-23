Kylie Jenner mourns death of 'very close' pal after 'unexpected' passing

Kylie Jenner mourns death of 'very' close friend

Kylie Jenner is mourning the death of her very close friend, who ‘suddenly’ passed away in Los Angeles.

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s death was announced by his sister Gris on Saturday, February 23, in a heart-breaking statement that read, “My name is Gris, Jesus's younger sister. It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven.

“He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”

Speaking of her late brother, who was ‘born and raised in Houston, TX,’ Gris further went on to add, “Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.

“Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston.

“We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe.”

The late make-up artist, who initially started working with Kylie back in 2019, worked for other A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry.

Although the cause of death for the 34-year-old is still under wraps, GoFundMe has been able to raise more than half the money required for the deceased.