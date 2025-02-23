Mansion 'larger than Buckingham Palace' now lies in ruins

Hamilton Palace, even in its incomplete ruin, is truly an impressive sight

Nestled in the heart of the Sussex countryside, a massive, unfinished mansion stands as a haunting reminder of grand ambitions left unfulfilled.

Originally envisioned as a palatial estate surpassing even Buckingham Palace in scale, Hamilton Palace has instead become a decaying relic, abandoned before ever being completed, reported Mirror.

Construction on the sprawling estate began in 1985, commissioned by controversial businessman Nicholas Van Hoogstraten. Once a millionaire by the age of 22, Van Hoogstraten amassed a vast fortune and was known for his sharp business tactics and unapologetic persona.

At his peak, his wealth was estimated at £800 million, though more recent reports suggest his family's assets have dwindled to around £25 million.

Despite its immense size and elaborate design, Hamilton Palace has never been inhabited. For decades, the unfinished structure has sat in disrepair, drawing criticism from local residents who view it as an eyesore.

In response to concerns over the crumbling estate, Van Hoogstraten reportedly dismissed critics as "peasants," showing little interest in restoring or completing the project.

Today, the businessman resides primarily in Zimbabwe, leaving Hamilton Palace to remain a ghostly, unfinished monument to a vision that never came to life.