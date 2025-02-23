Prince William, Kate Middleton take meaningful decision during tough phase

Prince William was at his "lowest" when his beloved wife Princess Kate and dear father King Charles were diagnosed with cancer in 2024, revealed a former aide.

During an appearance on a special episode of 60 Minutes Australia, the Prince and Princess of Wales' ex-communications secretary, Jason Knauf opened up about the future King's true feelings during royal health woes.

As per Hello!, he said, "Within a couple of weeks if you're Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer. I couldn't believe it. It was awful, absolutely awful. It's the lowest I've ever seen him."

Speaking about the controversies which sparked when the Princess vanished from the public eye due to chemotherapy, the former aide said that the royal couple was thinking about the well-being of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"But the problem was that all this crazy conspiracy theory stuff kicked off in the background online. Was she really ill? But they didn't want to say yet that she had cancer because they hadn't told the children and they were still working through how to tell the children," Jason said.

The royal well-wisher revealed that he witnessed "worried" parents William and Kate" behind the scenes as they were finding the right time to break the news of Kate's medical condition.