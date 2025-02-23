Taylor Swift faces new setback following viral Super Bowl incident

Taylor Swift suffers significant drop in Instagram follows

Taylor Swift appears to be getting aftershocks from her attendance at the Super Bowl, where she got booed after boyfriend Travis Kelce's team lost the big game.

The Lover crooner has lost over 144,200 followers since the event, according to sports gaming site SportsMillions.

Meanwhile, Kelce has gained 12,370 followers since his loss with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As per the New York Post, the statistics of the couple's social media numbers were calculated by Social Blade. Despite the loss for Taylor, she still has a hefty following of 282 million followers on Instagram, and Travis now has 6.7 million followers.

Swift appearance at the game sparked mixed reactions from the audience. While some were excited to see her, others expressed frustration particularly those who disagree with her political stances.

After the popstar was booed, several celebrities, including Serena Williams, Erin Andrews, and Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley, came to her defense.

An insider told DailyMail that Kelce was deeply hurt by the incident. "Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him. He always protects her and it broke his heart."

Swifties also jumped into action on social media to show support to their favourite artist.

"When Travis made an appearance on the Eras Tour, Swifties were excited to see him and cheered him on," one fan wrote on X. "When Taylor was shown on the Jumbotron, she was booed."

Despite the incident, Swift is seemingly avoiding the negativity and continues to work on her future projects.