Keke Palmer takes home top honour at 2025 NAACP Image Awards

Keke Palmer has won the 2025 NAACP Image Awards' Entertainer of the Year title.

The TV personality, singer, and actress competed in the same category as Shannon Sharpe, Kendrick Lamar, Cynthia Erivo, and Kevin Hart.

The war drama The Six Triple Eight took home the title for Outstanding Motion Picture, and it was also the great night for Kerry Washington and Martin Lawrence, who won in the categories of Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Motion Picture, respectively.

As it won the prize for Outstanding International Motion Picture, Emilia Perez kept making cinematic history.

Kendrick Lamar, a current sensation, took home the Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album prize for his song Not Like Us.

Since it won five Grammys in several categories, Not Like Us is presently the most decorated diss track in Grammy history.

For the first time since its release nine months ago, it also put Kendrick Lamar at the top of the UK charts.

On Saturday, comedian-actor-writer Deon Cole hosted a live televised presentation from Pasadena, California, where all of the aforementioned awards were given out at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.