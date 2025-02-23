Rihanna reveals her favourite part of A$AP Rocky's parenting style

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Rihanna sang the praises of her partner highlighting his exceptional parenting skills. According to the singer, the "greatest thing" about A$AP Rocky is "seeing him be a dad."

The pair’s sons, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 1, seem to agree. “I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best.”

The two have a long history together and only became romantically involved in 2019. They both value the fact that the family of four resides in New York City.

“We like to eat with people. We like to shop with people. We like to walk the streets with people,” Rihanna, 37, explained to the outlet.

“I don’t like a private room. I don’t have them shut down stores. I don’t like the Rapunzel life. It’s very isolating. It’s very lonely. And what am I protecting myself from? I’m actually allowing people to dictate the robbery of the life that I could actually be living.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer also assured fans of new music coming out... one day.

“There’s no genre now. That’s why I waited. Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour,” she explained.

“After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter.”