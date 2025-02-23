Holly Willoughby reveals how she messed up as 'new' presenter

Holly Willoughby reflects on her 'transformed' presentation skills over time

Netflix star Holly Willoughby is reflecting on her presentation skills from the early days of her career.

During an exclusive interview with Daily Star Sunday, the TV favourite explained how she got better with time, crediting her success to TV execs.

She told the outlet, “When I started in TV, I was awful. I look back at things when I was on kids TV and I wasn’t great. But you have to start somewhere. I hope I’ve got better.”

Rehashing the hysteria from her time working with kids, she further went on to add, “What was lovely about kids telly back then is you were given the space to mess up and nobody pounced on you. It was like I had my university years of learning TV in kids TV and thank god for that.”

Holly, who has been a successful presenter for 25 years, discussed her journey after spending two decades in the industry.

She explained, “It just doesn’t feel like that. That doesn’t seem real, somehow. I feel lucky to have worked at something for so long.”

For the unversed, she is currently occupied with her latest reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt, which has been very successful so far.