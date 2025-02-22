Jason Kelce weighs in on Travis’ retirement after Super Bowl defeat

Jason Kelce gets candid about Travis’ retirement decision amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce, who is gearing up for a tropical getaway with girlfriend Taylor Swift, is nearing towards the deadline for his retirement decision.

The 35-year-old NFL star’s contract expires on March 15th but he can make the decision to return by March 14th.

However, his brother, Jason Kelce, thinks he has already made the decision.

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre said, "I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do," during his appearance on The Steam Room podcast, on Friday, Feburary 21st.

The question of retirement emerged after Travis’ team, Kansas City Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl to Philadelphia Eagles on February 9th.

Previously discussing retirement, Travis said, “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions,” in a New Heights podcast episode.

The Grotesquerie star added that his priority for now is “being there” for his teammates and “understanding” each other.

“I'm gonna take some time to figure it out. And, I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's a wholehearted decision. I'm not half-assing it, and I'm fully here for them,” he added.