Rihanna shares thoughts on 'ageing' after A$AP Rocky's verdict is revealed

Rihanna shares thoughts on ageing after boyfriend A$AP Rocky's court victory

Rihanna is finally sharing her thoughts on ageing following her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s ‘not guilty’ verdict.

The 37-year-old Barbadian singer, who shares sons RZA and Riot with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky, opened up to the Harper’s Bazaar for fashion magazine as she detailed her experience of getting older.

She told the outlet, "Getting old is sh**, but it’s also a blessing.

"My legacy is right now. That’s all I have the most control over. My legacy is what I do with my time at this moment.”

The Diamonds singer offered a glimpse into her life, sharing how she's coping with fame at the time as she further went on to add, "How am I present with the people around me? How am I grateful? How am I making this a happy moment? How am I making a memory?"

Detailing her spending habits, she continued, "I’m even in the space of not even spending my money on things, but I’ll spend my money on an experience. That’s something no-one can take from me.

"Somebody could rob me right now of everything I have, (but) they will never take a memory, an experience, a feeling, a scent that reminded me of that moment.

"There’s just things that mean more when you grow up."

On the professional front, Rihanna is currently crafting her ninth album, which may take some time to release, as she confirmed in the same interview.