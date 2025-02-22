Liam Payne fans blame Simon Cowell for singer's tragic death?

'One Direction' and Liam Payne fans criticize Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell, music mogul and the brain child behind the formation of band One Direction, has been been criticized for by Liam Payne fans.

The 31-year-old passed away on October 16, 2024 after falling from the third floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel in Argentina, Buenos Aires.

Many people were took into custody by the investigating authorities after Liam's death.

Meanwhile, fans have been saying why Simon is not being held accountable for the singer's passing.

The X-Factor famed TV personality attended the funeral of the Teardrops singer alongwith former 1D bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

Netizens have pointed out Cowell's presence at the funeral, questioning his audacity to be at the cremation. They think 'he shouldn't have been there.'

One of Payne's beloved fans wrote: “Simon Cowell at Liam Payne’s funeral."

"No one is holding him accountable for how little he does to safeguard the young musicians he thrusts into the industry to line his pockets.”

On the other hand, another fan expressed: "Simon Cowell didn’t comfort Liam’s family, he put them through this."

One of the images from the Strip That Down singer's funeral showed the 65-year-old being comforted by the pop star's parents.

Therefore, a third fan wrote: “Simon Cowell, you are so disgusting! Seeing you been comforted by Liam’s parents made me sick to my stomach. F*** off Simon, you were and are part of Liam’s pain."

Liam was laid to rest on November 20 in Wolverhampton.