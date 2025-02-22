Pamela Anderson set sights on future projects after Oscar snub

Pamela Anderson reacts to Oscar snub

Pamela Anderson’s son, Brandon Lee, opened up about the Baywatch star’s reaction to her Oscar snub.

In conversation with Variety, Lee shared that Anderson remains motivated and "hungry" for the next opportunity. He emphasized that she is "very happy with how the film has been received" as he acknowledged it's now his mom's "moment to shine."

Regarding the Oscar snub, Lee said, "Pamela said it best, 'The win is in the work.' She's already won the fans and her colleagues' hearts. We didn't go into this thinking that that was ever even a possibility."

“It starts to become crazy when you're being thrown into these conversations, and all of a sudden, you're on an awards campaign, and people are resonating with the message.”

Lee also noted that Anderson has remained an "Industry outsider" throughout her career, despite her rise to fame as a model and an actress on Baywatch.

He told the outlet that his mom "doesn't have many friends in the industry" so "it's been great" to see her build new connections. Lee added, "She's meeting a lot of incredible people and making new friends, which makes me very happy."

Apart from Oscars, The Last Showgirl has earned nominations of Golden Globes, BAFTAs and SAG awards.