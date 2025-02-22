Kid Rock ends eight years of engagement for new love interest?

American musician and singer Kid Rock has called it quits with fiancée Audrey Berry.

A source told US Weekly on Friday, February 21, that the controversial musician and his fiancee of nearly eight years have gone their separate ways.

A different source confirmed that the former couple ended their relationship last year, and the singer and rapper, 54, has already moved on.

"He is venturing into the dating pool," the insider added, noting that he is open to dating others.

The former couple first met in suburban Detroit a few years after the singer’s short-lived marriage to Pamela Anderson.

In April 2017, the Detroit Free Press reported that Berry was seen flashing a massive diamond ring on that finger. Sources claimed Rock had proposed earlier that year.

However, now that the pair is no longer together, rumours have been swirling that Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, has been linked to Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Last month, the two sparked romance speculations when Boebert, 38, was caught fangirling over the rocker at the Inaugural Ball.

In addition, earlier this month, Page Six reported that they had been spotted getting into a cab together at midnight in Washington DC after exiting a party.