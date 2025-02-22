Ariana Grande reveals ‘secret’ online hobby unbeknownst to fans

Ariana Grande talks about her favourite virtual hobby

Ariana Grande seemingly has a guilty pleasure that many are not aware of, until now.

During the Vogue’s What’s In My Bag? series, the 7 rings crooner admitted that she enjoys playing Monopoly online with strangers.

"I have my iPad when I'm traveling and when I'm waiting on set or whatever, I like to play games," she said. "I play a lot of Monopoly online with strangers. It's die-hard, I think I'm on level 80, I believe. I'm not kidding."

She added, "I would say it's mostly for Monopoly and my virtual farm."

During the segment, she also revealed other items in her bag, including her phone, black earmuffs, cough drops, two different kinds of headphones, lavender oil, her very own fragrance MOD Vanilla, and a couple of vegan snack bars.

The bag also carried a small gift from a fan.

"He was so sweet, he gave me this little tiny book called Ari's Pick-Me-Ups and I thought that was the cutest thing in the world," Grande said.

The souvenir was full of drawings and quotes inspired by her film Wicked.

Grande's latest movie, Wicked, has made headlines as it became a hit and picked up 10 Oscar nominations. The singer and actress also received a nod alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo.