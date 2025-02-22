Grammy winner Mark Ronson welcomes second baby with Grace Grummer

Grammy-winning record producer Mark Ronson has welcomed his second baby with Grace Grummer.
Page Six reported that the British musician and the Extant actress became parents of two following the birth of a daughter last week.
Earlier this week, the new dad attended his mother, Ann Dexter-Jones’, birthday party and wore a mask the whole time.
A source disclosed that the Uptown Funk artist was being extra careful because "he and Grace had a baby five days ago."
Ronson’s newly engaged stepsister, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and her fiancé, Chef Danial Humm, hosted the birthday bash at his cocktail lounge, Clemente Bar on Wednesday.
The DJ’s other sibling, Samantha Ronson and stepdad, Foreigner founder Mick Jones, also attended the party; however, Gummer, 38, was notably absent.
For the unversed, Meryl Streep’s daughter and Ronson officially announced their pregnancy in December during their annual holiday party at Pebble Bar in New York City.
The now-mother of two debuted her baby bump from the second pregnancy in a red body-hugging dress on Instagram.
The couple, who started dating in 2020 and tied the knot one year later, in August 2021, are also parents to two-year-old daughter Ruthie.
