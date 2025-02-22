Beloved TV 'Azteca' star Daniel Bisogno passes away at 51

Daniel Bisogno, a renowned TV Azteca personality and co-host of the popular entertainment news program Ventaneando, has passed away at the age of 51.

The news was announced in a heartfelt statement published on the show's official social media accounts on Thursday, February 20.

"It is with deepest sadness that we regret to report news we never wanted to give: our beloved Daniel Bisogno has just passed away due to complications he suffered after the liver transplant he underwent last September," the statement read.

"Ventaneando is in mourning. Gone is one of our most outstanding members. Rest in peace. We will honor his memory always."

Pati Chapoy, the creator and co-host of Ventaneando, also confirmed Bisogno's passing on X, writing, "It is with immense sadness that I inform you that Daniel Bisogno has passed away."

Benjamín Salinas, VP at Grupo Salinas, which owns TV Azteca, expressed his condolences on X, saying, "We deeply regret the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Daniel Bisogno, he will always be remembered with great affection by the entire @Azteca family. We send our deepest condolences to all his family and friends."

Bisogno had been a co-host of Ventaneando since 1997 and had also appeared in various other projects, including the musical Lagunilla, Mi Barrio and several films from the 1980s.

Just days before his passing, Bisogno's brother, Alejandro (Alex) Bisogno, appeared on Ventaneando and provided an update on his brother's health, describing it as "very delicate."

Alejandro explained that while the liver transplant had gone smoothly, Bisogno had developed complications, including a bacterium that had settled in his bile ducts.

"A bacterium settled in the bile ducts, and this was the true problem because it is a bacteria that has been mutating and we have not been able to eradicate. Each time antibiotics are administered, it becomes stronger and we have spent months trying to fight it," Alejandro said.

Bisogno is survived by his 8-year-old daughter, Michaela, whom he shares with ex-wife Cristina Riva Palacio, as well as his brother Alejandro.